Roslovic scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Roslovic has four goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. The winger has bounced around the lineup at times, but he's done well when he gets to play alongside Sebastian Aho on the top line. Roslovic is on his way to a career year -- he already has 17 goals to go with eight assists, 75 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 37 contests. Just two of his points have come on the power play, so a little more production in that area could help him find another level as well.