Roslovic scored a goal, dished an assist and took two shots on net in Friday's 4-2 win against Detroit.

Roslovic put together a strong second period registering both his goal and assist in less than five minutes. After tallying an assist on Taylor Hall's goal, he scored his own to give Carolina an early 2-1 lead. Overall, the 28-year-old Roslovic has 21 goals, 12 assists and 113 shots on net in 65 appearances this season. He is on a three-game point streak since the trade deadline and has taken advantage of his increased role on the second line and power-play unit. While Carolina will likely shake up its line combinations without Mikko Rantanen, Roslovic could have fluctuating value for the time being. Regardless, he is third on the team in goals and should continue to see at least middle-six minutes moving forward.