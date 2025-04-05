Roslovic notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Roslovic has a helper in each of the last two games and four assists over nine contests since he last scored a goal. The 28-year-old forward is filling in on the second line while Jordan Staal (lower body) remains out of action. Roslovic has had a solid campaign with 21 goals, 16 helpers, 127 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 74 appearances.