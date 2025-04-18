Roslovic scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Senators.

Roslovic snapped a 15-game goal drought with this tally. The 28-year-old had just five assists during his scoring slump. For the regular season, he produced 22 goals, 39 points, 139 shots on net and a minus-10 rating across 81 appearances. Roslovic is versatile, but the Hurricanes have a fairly deep roster, so he may not see much more than bottom-six minutes to begin the postseason.