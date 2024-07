Roslovic inked a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Hurricanes on Thursday.

Roslovic split the 2023-24 campaign between Columbus and the Rangers, picking up 31 points in 59 regular-season games. Roslovic had a pair of goals and six assists in 16 playoff games for the Rangers. He should play in a middle-six role for Carolina in 2024-25.