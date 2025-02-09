Roslovic scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over Utah.

Roslovic had the final goal of the game with 1:26 left in the third period. The 28-year-old forward has just three points over 18 games since the start of January, a performance that has earned him a spot firmly in the bottom six. For the season, he's at 19 goals, nine helpers, 100 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 55 outings. The break for the 4 Nations Face-Off should give Roslovic a chance to rest and reset. He's likely to finish with the second 20-goal season of his career, and he could also get to the 40-point mark for the third time in four years.