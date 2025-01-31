Roslovic notched an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Roslovic showed his versatility, slotting in as the listed first-line center due to the absence of Sebastian Aho (illness). Roslovic held his own in the role, winning 11 of 17 faceoffs, and he set up Mikko Rantanen's first goal as a Hurricane. For the season, Roslovic has been something of a utility player, moving around the lineup as necessary. He's at 18 goals, 27 points, 96 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 51 appearances, so he may carry some value in deeper fantasy formats that focus on offense.