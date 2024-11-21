Roslovic scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Roslovic had nine goals through the first 12 contest of the season, but his offense turned cold during a five-game slump. He snapped that drought with a third-period tally Wednesday. The 27-year-old winger is still seeing top-line minutes at even strength, though he was limited to 12:33 of ice time against the Flyers. He's now at 10 goals, one assist, 46 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 18 appearances this season.