Roslovic netted two goals and added a helper and a plus-3 rating in 15:26 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.

All three of Roslovic's points came at even strength in the final frame. The right-shot forward is riding a four-game point streak consisting of three goals and three helpers, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in five of his past six contests. Roslovic is now leading Carolina with 16 goals, and he's up to 24 points through 36 appearances.