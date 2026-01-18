Blake scored a goal and fired six shots on net in Saturday's 4-1 win over New Jersey.

Blake found the back of the net midway through Saturday's final period to put the Hurricanes up by two goals. Overall, the 22-year-old winger has 15 goals, 29 points and 105 shots on net across 49 appearances this season. The young winger is emerging as an option who can provide steady offense over stretches for Carolina. After multiple four-game point streaks throughout the course of the season, he has three goals and five points in his last six games. With the Canes winning six of their last eight games, Blake is a solid streaming option in standard fantasy formats while the team remains hot.