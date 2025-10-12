Blake recorded an assist, six shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Blake has earned a helper in each of the first two games this season while maintaining a top-six role. He's added 11 shots on net and a minus-1 rating. The Hurricanes signed him to an eight-year deal in the offseason, so he'll be part of the team's long-term plans and looks ready to provide great value. He had 34 points in 80 regular-season games as a rookie last year and could push for 20 goals and 40-50 points in 2025-26.