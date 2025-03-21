Blake notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Blake has a helper in each of the last two games. The 21-year-old looks to be getting more comfortable alongside Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis on the top line, though Blake is most at risk of losing that spot should head coach Rod Brind'Amour shuffle his lines. For the season, Blake has 24 points, 112 shots on net, 30 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 68 appearances in his rookie campaign.