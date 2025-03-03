Blake collected two assists in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flames.
Blake assisted on both goals in Sunday's win, and the 21-year-old rookie continues to find ways to make an impact in his first full year in the NHL. He's up to 11 goals, as well as 11 assists, across 61 contests while also posting a plus-4 rating, 96 shots and 26 PIM.
