Blake logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 9-1 win over the Panthers.

Blake has two goals and two assists over his last five games. The 22-year-old continues to see middle-six usage, though he has been under 15 minutes of ice time in three of the last 14 contests, a mark he fell below just once in the previous 20 outings. For the season, the winger is at 14 goals, 28 points, 99 shots on net, 30 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 48 appearances.