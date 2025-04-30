Blake scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Devils in Game 5.

Blake was part of the second-period rally that saw the Hurricanes overcome an early 3-0 deficit in this contest. The 21-year-old rookie wrapped up the first round with a goal, three assists, 12 shots on net, five hits and six PIM over five playoff outings. He continues to play a top-six role, so there should be plenty of chances for him to contribute heading into the second round.