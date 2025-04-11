Blake scored a goal and fired five shots on net in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to Washington.

Blake found the back of the net for Carolina's second goal of the game off a feed from linemate Seth Jarvis. The 21-year-old Blake is up to 16 goals, 32 points and 138 shots on net in 78 games this season. His first full campaign at the NHL level has taken a great turn in the latter half of the year with 10 points in his last 12 games. Part of the change can be attributed to his move to Carolina's top line to play alongside Jarvis and Sebastian Aho. Blake has even begun to see consistent power-play time with the Hurricanes' first unit. If Carolina elects to make limited changes in the offseason, Blake will likely retain these roles ahead of next season and is a player to watch in all fantasy formats for 2025-26.