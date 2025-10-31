Blake scored a goal Thursday in a 6-2 win over the Islanders.

Blake has four points (two goals, two assists) in a four-game point streak. He finished a drop pass from Taylor Hall with a wrister from the slot. It put the Canes up 4-1 early in the third frame. The 22-year-old Blake has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 10 games this season. His 34-point career high water mark came in 80 games (2024-25). Blake appears poised to smash that total.