Blake scored a goal Thursday in a 6-2 win over the Islanders.

Blake has four points (two goals, two assists) in a four-game point streak. He finished a drop pass from Taylor Hall with a wrister from the slot Thursday, which put the Canes up 4-1 early in the third frame. The 22-year-old Blake has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 10 games this season. His career-best 34-point season came in 80 games during the 2024-25 campaign. Blake appears poised to smash that total.