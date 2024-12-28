Blake was credited with an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Blake registered the primary helper on Eric Robinson's ninth goal of the season which opened the scoring in the first period. It was Blake's first point across 11 games in December. The 21-year-old has a spot on the No. 2 power-play unit, but his lack of consistent production lately can be attributed to his fourth-line role. Blake's 16:21 of ice time Friday was the most he has received since Nov. 20. The North Dakota native has recorded seven goals and 11 points through 35 outings. Blake will attempt to keep the positive momentum rolling in Saturday's rematch against the Devils.