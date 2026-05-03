Hurricanes' Jackson Blake: Goal, assist in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blake scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added 12 PIM, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Flyers in Game 1 of the second round.
Blake has gotten on the scoresheet in four of the Hurricanes' five playoff games. He has two goals, four assists, 10 shots on net, five hits, 16 PIM and a plus-5 rating this postseason. Blake's offense is stronger than his non-scoring production, and he'll continue to offer plenty of upside as long as he stays on the second line with the red-hot Logan Stankoven.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jackson Blake: Nets game-winner in Game 3•
-
Hurricanes' Jackson Blake: Off to big start in postseason•
-
Hurricanes' Jackson Blake: Draws back in Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Jackson Blake: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jackson Blake: Two helpers Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Jackson Blake: Supplies two more assists•