Blake had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win over the Wild on Thursday.

Blake delivered the most impressive goal of the game. He finished an end-to-end rush with a snap shot past Filip Gustavsson's blocker to knot the game 1-1 in the first period. Even his coach, Rod Brind'Amour, was impressed: "Blake is probably the one who needs the most credit for tonight. The one goal was all him, and the other was just a great pass." Blake has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 13 games this season; six (three each) have come in his last seven games (12 shots).