Blake signed a three-year, entry-level contract Wednesday. The 2023-24 campaign will count as the first season of that agreement.

Blake scored 22 goals and 60 points in 40 NCAA games with the University of North Dakota this season. His superb play at the college level has resulted in him being a top-three finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. The Hurricanes took him with the No. 109 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, but given Blake's growth, he might prove to be a steal at that draft position. It wouldn't be surprising if Blake makes his Hurricanes debut next season or even gets his first taste of NHL hockey in one of the last contests of the 2023-24 campaign.