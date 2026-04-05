Blake scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Blake continues to provide steady complementary offense with three goals and four assists over his last nine outings in a second-line role. The 22-year-old winger is up to 22 goals, 47 points, 165 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 76 appearances. If he doesn't get rested down the stretch, Blake has a good chance to reach the 50-point mark in just his second season.