Blake scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Blake provided the Hurricanes' third tying goal, forcing overtime. The 22-year-old has four goals and two assists over his last eight contests. For the season, he's up to 16 goals, 30 points, 110 shots on net and 30 PIM in 51 games. He's been a middle-six regular throughout the campaign, and he's five points away from surpassing his rookie-year total.