Blake scored a power-play goal on five shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Matthew Robertson's tripping penalty came back to haunt the Rangers, as Blake was able to cash in the game-winner on the power play at 4:47 of overtime. Blake has four goals and two helpers over his last seven contests. For the season, the 22-year-old is up to 12 goals, 24 points (seven on the power play), 84 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 38 appearances as a steady part of the Hurricanes' top six.