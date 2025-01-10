Blake scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Blake tallied at 4:58 of the second period, and his goal put the Hurricanes ahead for good. This was his fifth game-winner among nine goals over 42 appearances. The 21-year-old rookie has added four assists, 60 shots on net, 20 PIM and a plus-2 rating. Blake has mainly played on the fourth line, with an average of 11:45 of ice time per game this season, though he's covered 12:35 per game since the holiday break.