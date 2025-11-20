Hurricanes' Jackson Blake: Nets pair of goals Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blake scored twice on four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild.
Blake will probably miss the Wild now that the season series between the two teams is over -- he put up three goals and an assist in two games against Minnesota. The 22-year-old winger has three goals and four helpers over his last eight outings. For the season, he's up to six goals, 15 points, 49 shots, 14 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 20 appearances. Blake is firmly on the Hurricanes' second line, but a little more game-to-game consistency would go a long way to making him easy to trust in fantasy.
