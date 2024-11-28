Share Video

Blake scored the go-ahead goal in the third period of Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

He took a feed from Jack Drury between the circles and beat Igor Shesterkin clean with a wrister by the blocker. It came on the power play. Blake has seven goals and two assists in 22 games in a fourth-line role, which limits his fantasy value even if he has two snipes in his last three games.

