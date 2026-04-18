Blake had two assists in a 2-0 win against the Senators in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Saturday.

He and linemates Taylor Hall and Logan Stankoven accounted for all of the Carolina offense on Saturday. Blake established new career regular-season offensive marks (22 goals, 31 assists, 174 shots) in 2025-26, and he is poised for big things as Carolina drives toward its goal of lifting Lord Stanley.