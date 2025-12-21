Blake scored a goal Saturday in a 6-4 loss to Tampa Bay.

Blake pushed it to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 4:00 of the first period when he deflected a pass between his legs in front that went off Andrei Vasilevskiy's stick and under his left arm. Blake has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last four games and 22 points, including 10 snipes, in 35 games. He's on pace to smash his career mark of 34 points which he set last season in 80 games.