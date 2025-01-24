Blake scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and logged two PIM in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Blake has three points and eight shots on net over four contests since he was promoted to the top line. The 21-year-old rookie is up to 11 goals, 16 points, 71 shots, 22 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 49 appearances. It's been a steady campaign for Blake, and he'll have upside as a source of points and PIM as long as he remains on Sebastian Aho's wing.