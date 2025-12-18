Blake scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Blake's last two multi-point efforts have both come against Nashville, but he has been limited to just one assist in 11 outings against other opponents since Nov. 21. The 22-year-old opened the scoring Wednesday and added a primary helper on Sebastian Aho's power-play tally in the third period, which was the game-winner. For the season, Blake is at nine goals, 12 helpers, 74 shots on net, 24 PIM and a plus-3 rating across 33 outings. He's on pace to easily surpass the 34-point performance he had in 80 regular-season contests as a rookie last year.