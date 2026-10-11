Blake bagged a goal, tallied an assist, put two shots on net and dished out two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

Blake tallied Carolina's third goal of the night before recording the primary helper on Taylor Hall's goal later in the second period. The 23-year-old Blake's goal Saturday was his first of the 2026-27 campaign, where he's up to seven points and 16 shots on net across six appearances. He's currently riding a five game point streak and is poised to be involved offensively all year long from the Hurricanes' top six. Blake could reach the 50-point threshold again in 2026-27, which would make him a strong fantasy option in deep leagues with plenty of upside as a weekly streamer in shallow leagues.