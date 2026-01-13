Blake scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Blake has two goals over his last three games after going five contests without a point. The 22-year-old winger continues to see top-six minutes and power-play time, but he hasn't had a multi-point effort since Dec. 17 in Nashville. Blake is at 14 goals, 26 points, 98 shots on net and 30 PIM through 46 outings this season and should have virtually no trouble surpassing his 34-point output from 80 regular-season games last year.