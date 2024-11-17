Blake scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

Blake's goal stretched the Hurricanes' lead to 3-0 in the third period. The 21-year-old rookie is getting an opportunity on the top power-play unit while seeing fourth-line usage at even strength, so he's worth consideration in deeper formats. He snapped a four-game point drought with his first career power-play point, and he's now at five goals, two assists, 30 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 16 appearances this season.