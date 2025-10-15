Blake scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Blake has a goal and two assists during his season-opening three-game point streak. The 22-year-old winger has also shown no hesitation to shooting the puck, putting 15 shots on net so far. That mentality will help him generate plenty of offense as he looks to improve upon his 17-goal, 34-point effort from 80 regular-season outings last year.