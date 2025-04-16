Blake will sit out Wednesday's matchup with the Canadiens.

Blake is one of seven players being rested ahead of Wednesday's tilt. With the Canes heading into a back-to-back, fantasy players probably should expect the team to shuffle up who plays and who rests versus the Senators on Thursday. For his part, the 21-year-old Blake has excelled in his rookie campaign with 17 goals and 17 helpers, including seven power-play points in 80 games for the Canes.