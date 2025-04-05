Blake scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Blake has four goals and five assists over his last nine contests. He got the Hurricanes on the board in the second period of Friday's game, but they were never able to catch up to the Red Wings. Blake is up to 15 goals, 31 points, 133 shots on net, 30 PIM and a plus-11 rating across 75 appearances. He's been a good fit on the top line and should be considered for fantasy rosters to close out the campaign.