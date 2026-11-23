Blake scored the game-winning goal on six shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Blake broke a 1-1 tie midway through the second period, finishing a passing sequence involving Taylor Hall and Logan Stankoven for his seventh goal of the season. His six shots were a particularly encouraging sign, reflecting his willingness to generate offense rather than rely exclusively on finishing opportunities, and it was also the fourth consecutive game in which he had two or more shots on goal. Blake has been playing at a high level of late and has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last 14 games, tallying 15 points (six goals, nine assists) over that span.