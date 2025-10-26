Blake scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Blake has found the scoresheet in six of eight games this season, but he has yet to put together a multi-point effort. The 22-year-old winger is at two goals, four assists, 28 shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating while filling a second-line role. With a rising shot volume and a consistent top-six role, Blake is poised to blow by last year's totals of 17 goals and 34 points in 80 regular-season outings.