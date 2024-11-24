Blake scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Blake's goal in the second period put the Hurricanes up 4-3, but they squandered the lead late in the third. This was his second goal in the last five games. The 21-year-old rookie is up to six goals, two assists, 38 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 20 appearances. While's he impressed to begin his first full campaign, his chances are limited by a fourth-line role, so his utility in fantasy is limited to deep formats and dynasty leagues at this time.