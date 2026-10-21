Blake recorded three assists, five shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Blake had been limited to just one assist over his previous four games. He and linemates Nikolaj Ehlers and Logan Stankoven each rang up three points in Tuesday's win to lead the Carolina offense. Blake has just one goal on the year, but he's added 10 assists, 32 shots on net and a plus-5 rating. The shot total is a positive -- he's getting chances and will eventually see his luck turn around.