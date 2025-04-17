Blake (rest) is expected to skip Thursday's clash against Ottawa.
Blake is getting a second straight game off ahead of the playoffs. He's slated to finish the regular season with 17 goals and 34 points in 80 outings. He ranks 10th on the rookie points list and seventh in goals.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jackson Blake: Resting Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Jackson Blake: Two-point effort in win•
-
Hurricanes' Jackson Blake: Finds twine Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Jackson Blake: Scores again Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Jackson Blake: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Hurricanes' Jackson Blake: Tallies trio of points Friday•