Blake scored a goal Saturday in a 5-2 win over Detroit.

Blake has four points, including three goals, in his last five games. He was cruising across the top of the crease and redirected Shane Gostisbehere's point shot off the shaft of his stick and past John Gibson. Blake's game is taking a step forward with increased responsibility and ice time this season. He is on pace for 50 points, including more than 20 goals, and 175 shots.