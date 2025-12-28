Hurricanes' Jackson Blake: Taking next step in game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blake scored a goal Saturday in a 5-2 win over Detroit.
Blake has four points, including three goals, in his last five games. He was cruising across the top of the crease and redirected Shane Gostisbehere's point shot off the shaft of his stick and past John Gibson. Blake's game is taking a step forward with increased responsibility and ice time this season. He is on pace for 50 points, including more than 20 goals, and 175 shots.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jackson Blake: On career pace•
-
Hurricanes' Jackson Blake: One of each Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Jackson Blake: Three points against Preds•
-
Hurricanes' Jackson Blake: Nets pair of goals Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Jackson Blake: Impressive performance in win•
-
Hurricanes' Jackson Blake: Four-game, fpoint streak•