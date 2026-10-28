Blake scored a goal on four shots, added four PIM and doled out two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Bruins.

Blake has two goals and four assists during his four-game point streak. The 23-year-old winger is up to three goals, 11 helpers, 42 shots, eight PIM and a plus-9 rating over 14 appearances this season. With a steady top-six role and power-play time, Blake is thriving, especially considering his 7.1 shooting percentage so far this year is noticeably lower than his first two campaigns. The point-per-game pace might not stick, but he's poised for another step up.