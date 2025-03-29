Blake scored an unassisted goal and provided two assists in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Blake found the back of the net when he redirected a shot past Sam Montembeault for Carolina's first goal of the night in just 41 seconds. He then tallied two assists in the second period, including the primary pass on Taylor Hall's power-play goal. The 21-year-old Blake is up to 12 goals, 16 assists and 126 shots on net in 72 appearances this season. The young winger has been making the most of his time on Carolina's top line since the departure of Mikko Rantanen to the Stars. Blake has six points in his last six games with two of those tallies on the power play. He's heating up at the right time in fantasy and has good value in most fantasy formats for the playoffs.