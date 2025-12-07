Blake scored two even-strength goals, one the game-winner, and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-3 victory over Nashville.

His tallies in the second and third periods looked like they would just be insurance goals after the 'Canes had grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first frame, but some late offense by the visitors gave Blake his first GWG of the season. The 22-year-old winger snapped a six-game point drought with the performance, while the power-play point was his first since Oct. 16. Through 27 contests on the season, Blake's delivered eight goals and 18 points with 64 shots on net, 18 PIM and a plus-0 rating.