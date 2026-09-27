Blake scored a power-play goal and added two assists, one with the man advantage, in Saturday's 6-0 preseason win over the Predators.

His early first-period tally opened the scoring and held up as the game-winner, as the defending Stanley Cup champions wrap up their preseason in style. Blake had a career year offensively with 22 goals and 53 points in 81 regular-season games last campaign. He also led Carolina with 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 19 playoff contests. The 23-year-old winger should have a top-six role to open 2026-27, and Blake could take on additional responsibilities while Seth Jarvis (shoulder) remains on the shelf.