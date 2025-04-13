Blake scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Both points came as the Hurricanes put the game away early by jumping out to a 4-0 lead midway through the second period. Blake, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 Draft, has emerged as a top-six asset down the stretch for Carolina, and over the last 13 games the 21-year-old rookie has delivered six goals and 12 points.