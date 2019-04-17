Hurricanes' Jacob Pritchard: Inks ELC with Carolina

Pritchard signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old amassed 47 points (16 goals, 31 assists) through 41 games as part of his first and only campaign with the University of Massachusetts this season. As noted in the official report, Pritchard dazzled on the power play, as his 26 points in that special teams spot topped all NCAA competition. He's much older than your typical prospect earning an entry-level contract, but the Hurricanes may have unearthed a gem with Pritchard.